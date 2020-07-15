1/1
Nancy J. Steban
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy J. (McElroy) Steban, 87, of Irwin, died Friday, July 10, 2020, in Westmoreland Manor, Greensburg. She was born May 7, 1933, in Shafton, a daughter of the late William and Lillian McElroy, and was also preceded in death by her brothers, Jack, Bob and Bill McElroy. Nancy was a former employee of VFW Post 781, Irwin, where she was a barmaid and catered for events held at the post. She is survived by her husband of more than 53 years, Victor P. Steban; sons, Robert (Kathy) Steban, of Greensburg, and Victor F. Steban, of Irwin; and her grandsons, Rhett and Robbie Steban. There will be no viewing. The WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, Irwin, is in charge of arrangements. Those wishing may make a contribution in Nancy's name to Alzheimer's Research.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved