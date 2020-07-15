Nancy J. (McElroy) Steban, 87, of Irwin, died Friday, July 10, 2020, in Westmoreland Manor, Greensburg. She was born May 7, 1933, in Shafton, a daughter of the late William and Lillian McElroy, and was also preceded in death by her brothers, Jack, Bob and Bill McElroy. Nancy was a former employee of VFW Post 781, Irwin, where she was a barmaid and catered for events held at the post. She is survived by her husband of more than 53 years, Victor P. Steban; sons, Robert (Kathy) Steban, of Greensburg, and Victor F. Steban, of Irwin; and her grandsons, Rhett and Robbie Steban. There will be no viewing. The WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, Irwin, is in charge of arrangements. Those wishing may make a contribution in Nancy's name to Alzheimer's Research.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store