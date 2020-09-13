Nancy J. Vaglia, 81, of Greensburg, died Friday Sept. 11, 2020, at home. She was born Jan. 14, 1939, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Harvey and Olive Elliott. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Randy; two brothers; two sisters; and a niece. Nancy worked as a cook and baker for the Sisters of Charity for 30 years and was very crafty. She is survived by her husband, Phillip Vaglia, of Greensburg; children, Terri Campbell, of Greensburg, Tom Weston (Billie Jo), of Derry, Paul Weston (Darlene), of Somerset, Michelle Weston, of Irwin, and David Weston, of New Florence; siblings, Kay Welshons (John), of Harrison City, Bob Elliott (Bernice), of Delmont, Dick Elliott, of Hershey, Andra Muto (Jerry), of Irwin, and Sandra Cole, of Irwin; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. Due to CDC regulations, only 25 people permitted in the building at once. Face masks and social distancing is required. A private funeral service will be held, following by interment at Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com
.