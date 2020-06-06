Nancy J. Yeskey, 66, of Greensburg, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, June 3, 2020. She was born March 22, 1954, in Greensburg, daughter of the late John and Sue Relick Vallano. She was a member of Life Church in Greensburg. Nancy had been employed by the former Perfection Photo, of Greensburg, and later, by Frye Ink, of Richmond, Va. She enjoyed swimming aerobics at the Greensburg Aerobic Center and various outdoor activities, especially biking at Ohiopyle State Park. She loved kids especially her grandchildren, traveling with her family, and spending lots of time talking with her friends. Nancy is survived by her husband, Berl K. Yeskey Jr.; a son, Justin (Hayley) Yeskey, of Frederick, Colo.; two daughters, Deanna Yeskey, of Greensburg, and Kimberly (Jon) Strashensky, of North Huntingdon; four grandchildren, Lily Yeskey, Luke Yeskey, Chase Ramsay and Joey Strashensky; and a brother, Terry Vallano. A private celebration of life service for immediate family and close personal friends will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Life Church, 372 Slate Run Road, Greensburg. Please, no flowers. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Arthritis Foundation (arthritis.org). For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 6, 2020.