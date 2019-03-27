|
|
Nancy Jo Healy, 72, of South Greensburg, died Monday, March 25, 2019, in her home. She was born Oct. 1, 1946, in Wheeling, W.Va., a daughter of the late Charles and Mary Margaret (Manick) Healy. Prior to retirement, she had been a legal secretary for the Robin Crum Law Offices, Wheeling, W.Va. She was Catholic by faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Healy. She is survived by her son, John Michael Salkovick, of Greensburg; daughter, Holly Gray and husband, James, of Greensburg; and two grandchildren, Madison and Gavin Gray.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral liturgy will begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the funeral home. Private interment will take place in Halcyon Hills Memorial Gardens, Wheeling, W.Va.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019