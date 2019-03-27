Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Healy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Jo Healy


1946 - 10 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nancy Jo Healy Obituary
Nancy Jo Healy, 72, of South Greensburg, died Monday, March 25, 2019, in her home. She was born Oct. 1, 1946, in Wheeling, W.Va., a daughter of the late Charles and Mary Margaret (Manick) Healy. Prior to retirement, she had been a legal secretary for the Robin Crum Law Offices, Wheeling, W.Va. She was Catholic by faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Healy. She is survived by her son, John Michael Salkovick, of Greensburg; daughter, Holly Gray and husband, James, of Greensburg; and two grandchildren, Madison and Gavin Gray.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral liturgy will begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the funeral home. Private interment will take place in Halcyon Hills Memorial Gardens, Wheeling, W.Va.
www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now