Nancy Jo Tischler, 67, of Chesapeake, Va., passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. She was born in Charleroi, to the late Joseph Owsiany and Beverly LaNeve Owsiany. She was predeceased by her husband, Gilbert "Scott" Tischler. A cemetery service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Queen Mausoleum, 2900 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317. Arrangements have been handled by PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, Bethel Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory can be made to Fairview Baptist Church, 1204 Tatemstown Road, Chesapeake, VA 23325. www.henneyfuneralhome.com
.