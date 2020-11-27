1/1
Nancy Jo Tischler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Jo Tischler, 67, of Chesapeake, Va., passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. She was born in Charleroi, to the late Joseph Owsiany and Beverly LaNeve Owsiany. She was predeceased by her husband, Gilbert "Scott" Tischler. A cemetery service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Queen Mausoleum, 2900 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317. Arrangements have been handled by PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, Bethel Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory can be made to Fairview Baptist Church, 1204 Tatemstown Road, Chesapeake, VA 23325. www.henneyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Queen of Heaven Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paul L Henney Memorial Chap
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
4128351312
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paul L Henney Memorial Chap Paul Stephans Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved