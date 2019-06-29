|
|
Nancy L. Backus, 85, of Smithton, went home Wednesday,, June 27, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born Nov. 5, 1933, a daughter of the late Edward and Annabelle Lilliock. Nancy is survived by sons, Donnie Backus and wife, Wanda, Thomas Backus and wife, Tammy, and David Backus; a daughter, Carol Kelley, and husband Charles; grandchildren, Becky, Matthew, Jennifer, Lisa, Kimberly, Amanda and Darren; and great-grandchildren, Josh, Elizabeth, Colton, Alyssa, Mason and Maddox. She is also survived by brothers and sisters, Ray, Don, Shirley and Linda. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Albert Backus; sons, Albert, Edward and William Backus; a grandson; and siblings, Bill, June and Ronnie.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the L.L. BARTHELS FUNERAL HOME INC., Second St., Smithton. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. with Pastor John Logan, officiating. Burial will be in Hoffman Cemetery, Smithton.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 29 to June 30, 2019