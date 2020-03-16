Home

Nancy L. Beaufort


1952 - 2020
Nancy L. Beaufort Obituary
Nancy L. Beaufort, 68, of Ligonier, died Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Hempfield Manor, Greensburg. She was born Feb. 23, 1952, in Titusville, a daughter of Ruth Campbell Carlson, of Greensburg, and the late Donald Carlson. Nancy had been employed by the Housekeeping Department at Excela Latrobe Hospital. She was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Latrobe. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a sister, Leila Zuzik, and longtime companion, Robert Sanzi. She is survived by two children, Kathleen Ferrenberg and "T.J." Beaufort, both of Ligonier; four grandchildren, Joshua and Alicia Ferrenberg, and Abigail and Lucas Beaufort; a sister, Mindy (Edward) Ohler Halferty, of Grapeville; a brother, John (Lori) Carlson, of Greensburg; and a brother-in-law, James Zuzik, of Hannastown. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all services will be private at the convenience of the family. The J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC., of Ligonier is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Nancy's memory to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650. To leave a condolence or tribute for Nancy or her family, please visit www. jpaulmccrackenfuneralchapel.com.
