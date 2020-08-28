Nancy L. Eash, 78, of Jeannette, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at home. She was born April 5, 1942, in Bovard, a daughter of the late Steven and Viola (Baum) Sabo. Prior to retirement, she was employed by Walmart and she was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Jeannette and the Rosary Altar Society. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Sabo; and four sisters, Mary Ellen Sarver, Rhubena Gergas, Sara Dupilka and Judy Feola. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Eash; a daughter, Donna Machado and her husband, Angelo, of Jeannette, three grandchildren, Angelo Machado and his girlfriend, Jessica, Nick Machado, and Gina Machado; a great-grandson A.J. Machado, a brother, Jack Sabo and his wife, Jane, of Bovard; her goddaughter, Anita Mash, of Jeannette; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. Funeral services and interment will be private. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com
.