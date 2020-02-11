|
Nancy Lee Cumpson Lingsch Evans, 84, of Greensburg, died peacefully Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. She was born June 30, 1935, in McKeesport. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Smith and George Cumpson; her first husband, William F. Lingsch; her second husband, Thomas J. Evans; a sister and brother-in-law, Lois and Gerald Byrem; a daughter, Sandra Lee Saunders; and a grandson, Daniel James Shrader. She is survived by three sons, Retired Air Force Major Rod William Lingsch, his wife Jamie, and their children, James, Jonathan and his wife, Dianytzel, and Jennifer; Bruce Mark Lingsch and children, Michael, and his wife, Jessica, and Melissa; Mark Douglas Lingsch and children, Leah, Levi, Luke and Livia; a daughter, Cynthia Susan Shrader and daughter, Catherine; a granddaughter, Crystal Lee Saunders Miller, her husband, Paul, and their children, Aaron, his wife, Courtney, and their daughter, Cameron, Nathan, Logan and Lauren; nephews, Rick and Jeff Byrem; stepchildren, Tod, Michael and Lisa Evans; and a former daughter-in-law, and friend, Kris Spittler. Before retirement, Nancy was an LPN, and along with second husband, Tom, owner and operator of Nu-Way Laundry in Greensburg. Nancy lived life to the fullest and passed on her love of travel and adventure to her family and friends with many wonderful adventures. She especially loved to share her love of NYC and London with her grandchildren. Nancy loved her home where she could gather her family and keep them close. She loved movies and Broadway, cross stitching, rug hooking, genealogy and garage sales. Most of all, she loved her family and lifelong friends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her but she left us with wonderful stories and memories. A private service will be held Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at St. Clair Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Elizabeth Seton Memory Care Center in Greensburg. For online condolences, visit www.BarnhartFuneralHome.com.