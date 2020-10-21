Nancy Lee (Mull) Grove, 75, of Salem Township, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. Nancy was born July 23, 1945, in Pittsburgh, to the late Milo and Jean (Sargent) Mull. She is survived by her beloved spouse, Kenneth, of 56 years; three daughters, Cindi (Bill) Weimann, of New Alexandria, Tara (Sheldon) D'Lima, of Murrysville, and Amy Weimann, of Derry; and two grandchildren, Chris and Corey Weimann. Nancy was the secretary/treasurer of Cintar Inc. for more than 37 years. She was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother who was loved by all who met her. Friends will be received from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at The Loft within Cornerstone Ministries, 2200 Cornerstone Lane, Export, PA 15632, 724-733-0070, where services will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Donn Chapman, officiating. Masks are required. Interment will be private at Twin Valley Memorial. Arrangements are by the BASH-NIED-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont, 724-468-8381. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Foundation or the American Diabetes Association
