1/1
Nancy L. Grove
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Lee (Mull) Grove, 75, of Salem Township, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. Nancy was born July 23, 1945, in Pittsburgh, to the late Milo and Jean (Sargent) Mull. She is survived by her beloved spouse, Kenneth, of 56 years; three daughters, Cindi (Bill) Weimann, of New Alexandria, Tara (Sheldon) D'Lima, of Murrysville, and Amy Weimann, of Derry; and two grandchildren, Chris and Corey Weimann. Nancy was the secretary/treasurer of Cintar Inc. for more than 37 years. She was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother who was loved by all who met her. Friends will be received from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at The Loft within Cornerstone Ministries, 2200 Cornerstone Lane, Export, PA 15632, 724-733-0070, where services will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Donn Chapman, officiating. Masks are required. Interment will be private at Twin Valley Memorial. Arrangements are by the BASH-NIED-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont, 724-468-8381. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Foundation or the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences can be given at www.jobefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
The Loft within Cornerstone Ministries
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Service
11:00 AM
The Loft within Cornerstone Ministries
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bash-Nied Funeral Home
152 Abbe Place
Delmont, PA 15626
(724) 468-8381
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bash-Nied Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved