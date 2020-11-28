Nancy Louise Pegnetter, 90, took her leave from this earth Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. She was currently residing at Hempfield Manor. Prior to her stay at the Manor, she resided in Charleroi. Nancy was an avid reader, especially a good murder mystery. She enjoyed putzing around in her flower gardens, taking vacations to the beach, Sudoku, and antiquing. Nancy had a keen, sarcastic wit and shared this with her family and friends. Nancy is survived by her son, Michael Schutte; and daughters, Paula Schutte (Carl Dunkel), and Heidi and (Mark) Keddie. She was preceded in death by parents, Michael and Alice Tutena; husband, Daniel Pegnetter; sister; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Her children would like to express heartfelt appreciation to family members, Mary Carole and Ed Riley, their daughter Julie, Sally Otto, Neily Sonafelt and family and Richard Sonafelt for visiting and keeping touch with our mother while she was living at the Hempfield Manor. Also thankful for friends and neighbors who visited her and sent cheerful cards. A special thanks to all staff at Hempfield Manor for tending to Nancys daily needs. Friends and family will be received from noon to 1:45 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, with service following at 2 p.m., in THE SCHROCK-HOGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, INC., 226 Fallowfield Ave., Charleroi, PA 15022. Interment will follow at Monongahela Cemetery. Due to covid-19, masks and social distancing are required inside the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schrock-hogan.com
