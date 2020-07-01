Nancy L. Shafer
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Lee (McCullough) Shafer, 90, of Apollo, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, in QLS-West Haven Manor, Washington Township. Born March 12, 1930, in Apollo, she was a daughter of the late Owens A. and Luella (Meckley) McCullough. Nancy lived in the Kiski Valley all of her life, and was a 1948 graduate of Apollo High School, where she was the class valedictorian. Nancy and late husband, Cal, were longtime active members of the North Apollo Church of God. She volunteered at the Apollo Historical Society and the Orchard Hills Christian Academy. She was an avid reader, especially of fiction and adventure novels. Nancy was well versed in history. She most loved spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J. Calvin "Cal" Shafer, who passed away July 6, 2016; grandson, Brandon Sulava; and a brother, James McCullough. Nancy is survived by her son, J. Christian "Chris" (Robin) Shafer, of Egg Harbor Township, N.J.; daughter, Anne Sulava, of Apollo; grandchildren, Carolyn, Marielle, Abigail, Samantha and Olivia; son-in-law, James A. "Shmouse" Sulava, of Apollo; brother, Earl McCullough, of Broomfield, Colo.; sisters, Mary A. Prebish, of North Apollo, and Dottie Pearlman, of North Apollo; and nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the memorial service at 11 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, in the North Apollo Church of God, 507 20th St., North Apollo. Private inurnment in Riverview Cemetery, Apollo, will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the CURRAN SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Apollo. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Nancy's memory to the Apollo Memorial Library, 219 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Apollo, PA 15613. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Memorial service
11:00 AM
North Apollo Church of God
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
100 Owens Drive
Apollo, PA 15613
7244781244
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved