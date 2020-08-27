Nancy L. Smith, 89, of Middletown, went to be with her Lord Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. She was born March 6, 1931, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Walter and Ethel (Smith) Storey. She was married to Paul A. Smith, the love of her life, who passed away in 1985. She will be deeply missed by her three children, Paul Scott, her devoted son, of Middletown, Roxanne Exton and husband, Robert, of Greensburg, and Harry Hallowell and wife, Nancy. She was blessed with a grandchild, Ashley Blankette and husband, Matt, of Churchill. Nancy worked for the Charles Mills Insurance Agency in Youngwood and Montgomery Ward. She loved babies, dogs and her family, but most of all, her Lord. She had great respect for the Word of God. Her many prayers for family and friends were treasured. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, often enjoying card games with her friends, tea parties with her granddaughter, collecting antiques, writing both family histories and taking trips to Lake Erie with family. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Russell Storey, Jim Storey, Elma Fox, Edith Rodgers, Mildred Knopp and Curt Storey. Nancy is survived by sisters-in-law, Eileen Steiner, of Middletown, Helen Smith, of Middletown, and JoAnn Storey, of Hunker; her special nieces, Joyce, Jackie and Sis; and numerous other nieces and nephews, whom she loved and spoke to often about Jesus. A committal service and interment will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Middletown Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. The family wishes to thank the Westmoreland Manor third floor team for years of loving care. Most of all, we thank Jesus, who was her Savior and Lord and her refuge at all times. For online condolences, visit Mccauleyfuneralhomes.com
.