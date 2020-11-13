Nancy Lee Crosby Ulery, 78, of Donegal, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in the Excela-Health Latrobe Hospital, Latrobe. Mrs. Ulery was born Feb. 22, 1942, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of the late Charles and Edith Pfeifer Crosby. She was an active member of the Acme United Methodist Church. Nancy was a 1960 graduate of the former Ramsay High School. Prior to her retirement, Nancy had worked as a bank teller for PNC Bank in Donegal. She had served on the Mt. Pleasant Youth Commission and was active in the United Methodist Women's group. Nancy enjoyed taking care of her family and especially spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Dr. Todd A. (Janine) Ulery and Tricia (Chad) Brown, all of Donegal, and by her beloved grandchildren, Brooke Ulery and Hannah Brown. Nancy is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Pauline Pfeifer, Karen Firestone and Ann Ulery, and by her cousins, Paul and Peggy Tepper and their family and Don and Patty McCracken and their family. In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Lanny R. Ulery, in 2018; by her brother, Joseph Pfeifer; by her aunt and uncle, Edward and Agnes Cronin, and by her cousins, William and Robert Cronin. Family and friends will be received from 2 until 8 p.m. Sunday at the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. Additional viewing will be held from 9 until 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, the time of her funeral service, at the Acme United Methodist Church, 3016 Route 31, Acme, with her pastor, the Rev. John Logan officiating. Following the Covid-19 guidelines, only 50 people are permitted in the funeral home at one time. CDC guidelines for social distancing will be followed and facemasks are required at the funeral home and at the church. We thank you for your patience and understanding. Interment will be in the Donegal Cemetery. The family wishes to thank her caregivers, Denise Kalp, Kay Hauger and Eunice Noel for their compassion and care and the kindness shown to Nancy. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at: www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com
