Nancy M. Baughman
1956 - 2020
Nancy M. Baughman, 63, of Greensburg, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at her home. Born Sept. 2, 1956, in Greensburg, she was a daughter of the late Richard and Nancy J. (Guspan) Baughman. Nancy had been employed at L and S Machine Co., Latrobe. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Amy Oravec. Nancy is survived by three brothers, David Baughman and his wife, Nancy, Richard Baughman and his wife, Susan and Ronald "Red" Baughman and his wife, Kathryn, all of Latrobe; an aunt, Mary Guspan, of Royersford, Pa.; several nieces and nephews; and her cats, Sonny and Sissy. There will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guest book, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
July 23, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 23, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Nancy was my neighbor.
Joyce Lynelle Maybach
Neighbor
July 23, 2020
Dearest Nancy dearest This really came as a shock we just talked on Monday and now you’re gone I hope you’re a lot happier and feel a lot better and I hope your brothers we’re handling this OK you really sounded very very ill when I talk to you you will be missed very much.
Michael E Seehoffer
Friend
