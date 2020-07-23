Nancy M. Baughman, 63, of Greensburg, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at her home. Born Sept. 2, 1956, in Greensburg, she was a daughter of the late Richard and Nancy J. (Guspan) Baughman. Nancy had been employed at L and S Machine Co., Latrobe. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Amy Oravec. Nancy is survived by three brothers, David Baughman and his wife, Nancy, Richard Baughman and his wife, Susan and Ronald "Red" Baughman and his wife, Kathryn, all of Latrobe; an aunt, Mary Guspan, of Royersford, Pa.; several nieces and nephews; and her cats, Sonny and Sissy. There will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guest book, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com
.