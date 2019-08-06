|
Nancy M. Hribal, 81, of Unity Township, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at her home. She was born Sept. 20, 1937, in Indiana, Pa., a daughter of the late David Nelson and Helen Louise (Westover) Caylor. She was a graduate of Latrobe High School Class of 1955, and prior to retirement was a payroll secretary at Dill Construction. Nancy was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church, Latrobe, and was a volunteer at the former Triangle Meals on Wheels for many years. She loved bingo and going to the casino. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert P. Hribal; two sisters, Mary Louise Fry and Alice Beatrice Plummer; and a brother, James N. Caylor. She is survived by her daughter, Sally J. Ferry and husband, Louis, of Latrobe; two sons, Gilbert P. Hribal II, of Latrobe, and Roland J. Hribal, at home; two grandsons, Louis "Ben" Ferry Jr. and Gilbert P. Hribal III; and a great-grandson, Louis Raeffel Ferry. She is also survived by brothers-in-law, Paul Dean Plummer and wife, Janet, of Latrobe, and Roland Hribal and wife, Sandra, of Mt. Pleasant; sister-in-law, Bibiann Hribal, of Mt. Pleasant; a special niece, Cheryl Lee Munchinski, of Latrobe, and a multitude of nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Bethany United Methodist Church, 2415 Laveen St., Latrobe, when funeral services will be held in the church with the Rev. Les Hutchins Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Pleasant Unity, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Bethany UMC General Operating Fund, 2415 Laveen St., Latrobe, PA 15650. www.bachafh.com.
