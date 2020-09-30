1/
Nancy M. Kirkpatrick
1931 - 2020
Nancy Marie (Vella) Kirkpatrick, 89, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Corinth Road Personal Care Home in Newnan, Ga. She was born May 30, 1931, in Greensburg, daughter of the late Frank Vella and Rose (DeFloria) Fiore. In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by husband, Robert Wesley Kirkpatrick Sr.; and brothers, P.J. Fiore and A.J. Fiore. She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Marie Matta, of Greensburg; sons, Robert Wesley Kirkpatrick Jr. and wife, Becky, of Missouri, and Charles Hugh Kirkpatrick and wife, Denise, of Palmetto, Ga.; grandchildren, Courtney M. Matta, Shelley M. Beyer, Lynn M. Peters and husband, Christian and Charles Robert Kirkpatrick; and great-grandchildren, Ethan R. Beyer, Erica L. Peters and Sophia M. Peters. No service, per Nancy's request. Cremation was performed at McKOON FUNERAL HOME in Newnan, Ga.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McKoon Funeral Home
38 Jackson Street
Newnan, GA 30263
(770) 253-4580
