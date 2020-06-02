Nancy M. Mottola
1923 - 2020
Nancy M. Mottola, 96, formerly of Vandergrift, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Anthology Senior Living of McCandless. Born July 11, 1923, in Vandergrift, she was a daughter of the late Angelo and Maria (Parchitelli) Mottola. Nancy was a graduate of Vandergrift High School and worked as a secretary at Schenley Distillery for many years. She was a member of St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church and the Catholic Daughters of America. Nancy was a great baker, known for her delicious cakes and cookies. She liked to sew and enjoyed beach vacations with the family. Nancy loved taking care of her nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph Mottola and Dr. Frank J. Mottola. Nancy is survived by her nephews, Frank (Sally) Mottola, of New Milford, N.J., Dennis (Patti) Mottola, of Spring, Texas, Robert (Cheryl) Mottola, of Hamburg, N.Y., and Michael (Janis) Mottola, of Gibsonia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church with Father Michael Sciberras as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Gertrude Cemetery, Vandergrift. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of BRADY-CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., Vandergrift. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church
