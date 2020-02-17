Home

Services
Snyder Funeral Home Inc
402 East Church St
Ligonier, PA 15658
724-238-2611
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Snyder Funeral Home Inc
Bell & 402 East Church St
Ligonier, PA 15658
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:30 AM
Snyder Funeral Home Inc
Bell & 402 East Church St
Ligonier, PA 15658
Resources
Nancy M. Vucina


1931 - 2020
Nancy M. Vucina Obituary
Nancy Marie Vucina, 88, of Ligonier, passed to the Lord's kingdom Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. She was born Oct. 10, 1931, in Fort Palmer, Fairfield Township. She was a daughter of the late Elmer D. and Mary A. (McMaster) Shaulis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, John, who passed away Nov. 19, 2019; a son, John Patrick Vucina; a great-grandson, Quinn; three sisters, Agnes C. DeAngelo, Della M. Hill and Mary G. Kuhns; and two brothers, Delman Shaulis and Harry Shaulis. She is survived by her three daughters, Frances L. (Bill) Gamble, of Ligonier, Anna M. Stufft, of Ligonier, and Sharon V. (Rick) Seidel, of Johnstown; a brother, Allison (Nancy) Shaulis, of Mt. Pleasant; eight grandchildren, Seth, Curtis,Benjamin, Rebecca, Wendy, Tina, Lucas and Zachary; and nine great-grandchildren, Margo, Isaac, Owen, Logan, Emmett, Kendyl, Miles, Alyssa and Evan. She really enjoyed her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren, who bought a smile to her face. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and a past member of the Rosary Altar Society and Prayer-Shawl group. Nancy was a cafeteria manager at Holy Trinity School for many years and owned and operated a ceramic studio, Nancy's Hideaway, for 32 years. Her loves were listening to polka music, gardening, tending to her many flower beds, ceramics, playing bingo, sewing and knitting. Family and friends will be received from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier. A blessing service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with the Rev. Anthony J. Carbone as celebrant. Interment will follow in Menoher Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a . Nancy's family would like to thank the Ligonier Gardens staff for their exceptional care, along with the Bethlen Hospice Care Team. We will always remember the compassion and respect you gave our mother and our family.
