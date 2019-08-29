|
Nancy P. Clara, 97, of Greensburg, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in St. Anne Home, Greensburg. She was born March 16, 1922, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Philip and Ernestine (Galli) DeCarlo. She was a member of St. Paul Parish, Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Aldo Clara; brother, Frank DeCarlo; and sister, Everilda Salvadore. Nancy is survived by her son, Aldo Clara Jr. and wife, Erika, of Mt. Pleasant; her daughter, Phyllis Glenz, of Florida; three grandchildren, Daniel Clara and wife, Virginia, Gretchen Connelly and husband, Martin, and Katherine Povey; and five great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Olivia and Rocco Clara and Kellen and Liam Connelly.
There will be no public visitation. All services and interment are private. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 29, 2019