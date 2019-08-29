Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Clara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy P. Clara


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy P. Clara Obituary
Nancy P. Clara, 97, of Greensburg, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in St. Anne Home, Greensburg. She was born March 16, 1922, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Philip and Ernestine (Galli) DeCarlo. She was a member of St. Paul Parish, Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Aldo Clara; brother, Frank DeCarlo; and sister, Everilda Salvadore. Nancy is survived by her son, Aldo Clara Jr. and wife, Erika, of Mt. Pleasant; her daughter, Phyllis Glenz, of Florida; three grandchildren, Daniel Clara and wife, Virginia, Gretchen Connelly and husband, Martin, and Katherine Povey; and five great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Olivia and Rocco Clara and Kellen and Liam Connelly.
There will be no public visitation. All services and interment are private. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements.
www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now