Nancy Stupakoff Robbins, of Greensburg, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 27, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Jan. 19, 1931, in Pittsburgh and was a daughter of the late Semon Henry Stupakoff and Martha Alverta (Banker) Stupakoff. Nancy was passionate about theater. She was very involved in the local theater community as a member of the Ligonier Valley Players, Greensburg Civic Theater, St. Vincent Summer Theater and Apple Hill Playhouse. She was also actively involved at the McKeesport Little Theater, where she received the Best Actress Award for her role as Dolly in the musical "Hello Dolly" and as Mama Rose in the musical "Gypsy." Nancy was an accomplished pianist and composer. She was a member of New Stanton Assembly of God Church and was a true patriot who loved her country. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John S. Robbins; her brother, James Banker Stupakoff; and her brother Roy Banker Stupakoff, for whom she was a loyal and loving caregiver. She is survived by her children, Nancy DePasquale and her husband Sam, Lynn Smolka and her husband Joel, and James Robbins and his wife Kate, all of Greensburg; and her grandchildren, Dan DePasquale, Michael Smolka, Molly Protosow (Scott), Julia Smolka, Maggie Smolka, Lauren Smolka, Charlie Robbins and Meghan Robbins.
Friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in Unity Chapel, 114 Chapel Lane, Latrobe. Everyone please go directly to Unity Chapel. Private interment will be in Homewood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the at ; the Westmoreland County Food Bank at 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626, or www.westmorelandfoodbank.org; or the at . To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
