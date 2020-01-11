|
|
Nancy S. Kirkpatrick, 90, of Boswell, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in the Bethlen Home, Ligonier. She was born Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, 1929, in New York City, a daughter of the late John A. and Mary Lathrop Stephens. Nancy was an active member of the Somerset Anglican Fellowship, where she cherished her many close friendships. She was also a member of the Linden Garden Club of Pittsburgh and the Colonial Dames of America. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Wallace H. Kirkpatrick; and two sisters, Marcia Stephens and Mary Elizabeth Winfree. She is survived by three children, Nancy K. (Scott) Yale, of Columbia, Hartford, Conn., John W. (Laurie) Kirkpatrick, of Pittsburgh, and Dr. William H. (Kim) Kirkpatrick, of Villanova, Pa.; eight grandchildren, John, Julie, Kimberly and William Kirkpatrick, Anne Emmert, Kelley Casper and Lindsay and Hunter Yale; and three great-granddaughters, Riley and Ellie Casper and Claire Kirkpatrick.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family at the Somerset Anglican Fellowship. Inurnment will be in the church columbarium. The J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC., Ligonier, is assisting the family.
Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made in Nancy's memory to the Somerset Anglican Fellowship, 132 E. Union St., Somerset, PA 15501. The family wishes a special thank you to the dedicated staff at Bethlen Home for their compassionate care of Nancy for which the family is very grateful. To leave a condolence or tribute for Nancy or her family, please visit: www.jpaulmccrackenfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 11, 2020