Nancy T. Aleandri, 81, of Greensburg, died Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Westmoreland Manor, Greensburg. She was born June 8, 1937, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Harry R. and Esther (Bart) Thomas. Prior to retirement, she had worked in the cafeteria at Wendover Junior High School. She was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John V. Aleandri; her daughter, Lisanne Cooney; and her sister, Marlene Pavuk. She is survived by her son, Mark T. Aleandri, of Rochester; her daughter, Dr. Lorraine Aleandri-Hachgenei and husband, Dr. Johannes Hachgenei, of Germany; her son-in-law, John R. Cooney Jr., of Frackville; five grandchildren, Talitha, Sherah, Jaala, T.J. and Megan; and six great-grandchildren, Annabelle, Adam, Adeline, Abigail, Becca and Cora.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Greensburg. Entombment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019