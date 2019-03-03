Naomi Elaine Margo, 77, of Monroeville, passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. Born Nov. 17, 1941, in Ligonier, she was the beloved daughter of the late Samuel and Margaret (Forgie) Williams. Naomi was the loving wife of the late Albert Margo, loving mother of Jeffrey Turmo and Bethe (Glenn) Ott; beloved grandmother of Suzanne (Adam) Ledford, Samantha (Joshua) Humphrey and Morgan and Lake Ott; and doting great-grandmother to Kylah and Kellan Ledford. Naomi graduated from the University of Chicago with a degree in accounting. She then went on to apply her skills in various businesses around the Monroeville area. Naomi will be remembered for her love of the lake life, countless hours spent with her grandchildren, her love of Christmas and her wonderful sense of humor.

Funeral arrangements are by THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox, and will be private for the family.

Memorial contributions, if desired, can be made to Hempfield Manor, 1118 Woodward Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.