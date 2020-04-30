Home

Naomi E. Wolfhope


1929 - 2020
Naomi E. Wolfhope Obituary
Naomi E. Wolfhope, 91, of Harrison City, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. She was born March 9, 1929, in Pitcairn, to the late Ruel and Bertha Barton Root, and was a resident of the area all her life. A member of St. Barbara Roman Catholic Church in Harrison City, she was known for her kind and compassionate spirit. Naomi always put the needs of her family first. She is survived by her six children, Norman (Joyce) Wolfhope, of Richmond, Va., Cheryl Wolfhope, of Harrison City, Mark Wolfhope, of Harrison City, Marlene (Joe) Serwinski, of Murrysville, Donna (Kirk) Nypaver, of Scenery Hill, and David (Rhonda) Wolfhope, of Harrison City; her seven grandchildren, Derek (Cassandra) Wolfhope, Gregory Wolfhope, Kirk Nypaver, Cole Nypaver, Caleb Wolfhope, Krista Wolfhope and Abigail Serwinski; and her two great-grandchildren, Kalie and Brayen Wolfhope. Also surviving is her sister, Bernadette Wilker, of Greensburg. Naomi was preceded in death by her husband, Cyril Wolfhope, her two sisters, Laverne Root and Charlotte Ruth Kohl, and her brother, Ruel Root Jr. Due to the coronavirus, a private Mass of Christian Burial was held Wednesday in St. John the Baptist Church in New Baltimore, Pa. Burial was next to her husband, Cyril, in the church cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of the CHARLES B. JARVIE FUNERAL HOME INC. Springdale/Cheswick. In lieu of flowers and in honor of Naomi's kind spirit, the family requests that all memorial gifts be given in the form of random acts of kindness to loved ones or those in need. Please sign or leave a condolence for her family at www.jarviefuneralhome.com.
