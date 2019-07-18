Naomi F. Savinski, 96, of Jeannette, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. She was born Dec. 30, 1922, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Joseph and Martha Robeck Free. Prior to her retirement, Naomi was a proud telephone operator for Bell Telephone and Verizon with 37 years of service. She was a lifetime member of Sacred Heart Church, Jeannette, and its Rosary Altar Society, served as a lector and assisted with the church's fish fry for many years. Naomi also was a member of the Bell Telephone Pioneers. One of Naomi's joys in life was spending time with her family, especially while dining out. In addition to her parents, Naomi was predeceased by her husband, Anthony J. "Tony" Savinski, in 2007; her son, John "Jack" Savinski; a son-in-law, James Ridinger; a sister, Patricia Holden; brothers, James, Richard and Ronald Free; and sisters-in-law, Donna and Norina Free. She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Ridinger, of Monroeville; a son, Kenneth "Ken" Savinski, of New York City; a daughter-in-law, Betty Savinski; grandchildren, Christina Jones and husband, Lamar, Melissa McWilliams and husband, Dan, James Ridinger and wife, Loray, Barbara Sterling and Susan Martin and husband, Thomas; great-grandchildren, Courteney, Zachary, Tyler, Ryan, Dakota, Ava, T.J., Nate, Luc and Barrett; great-great-grandchildren, Aden, Chase, and Ryleigh; a brother, Jerome Free and wife, Gloria, of Lancaster, Pa.; a sister-in-law, Gretta Free, of Jeannette; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. The Sacred Heart Rosary Altar Society will pray the rosary at 3:45 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in Sacred Heart Church, with Father Paul A. Lisik as celebrant. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Hempfield Township. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 18 to July 19, 2019