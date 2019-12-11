|
|
Naomi J. (Schreckengost) Carrick, 98, of Conemaugh Township, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Regional Hospital. Born July 6, 1921, in New Bethlehem, she was a daughter of the late Boyd Henry Schreckengost and Florence Amanda (Bombay) Schreckengost. Naomi was a 1939 graduate of Germantown High School and lived in Conemaugh Township since 1962. She was the oldest living member of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Clarksburg and was a former church secretary and part of the choir and women's association. Additional memberships include the Menallen Grange in Fayette County and the Saltsburg Lions Club, where she was involved with the dinner functions. Naomi was a former member of New Salem Church and helped with Rotary dinners in New Salem. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, and was an avid reader. In addition to her parents, Naomi was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas C. Carrick, who passed away Oct. 22, 2009; son-in-law, William Powell; grandson-in-law, Paul King; and her brother, Kenneth Schreckengost. She is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline F. "Jacque" Powell, of Conemaugh Township; son, Thomas B. (Carol) Carrick, of Conemaugh Township; grandchildren, William T. (Ann) Powell, of Latrobe, Aleta J. King, of Pittsburgh, Thomas B. (Lisa) Carrick, of Penn Run, and Lynne M. Adams, of Saltsburg; great-grandchildren, Mitchell (Jessica) Adams, Haley (Garrett) Kuhner, Brock Carrick, Bryce Carrick, Jacob King, Jacque King, Ron Weiers and Dustyn Weiers; and her brother, Jack (Josette) Schreckengost, of Palm Springs, Calif.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 701 Salt St., Saltsburg. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in the funeral home with Pastor Jerry Hoch officiating. Private interment will be in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown, at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Naomi's memory to Trinity Presbyterian Church, 18 Clarksburg Road, Clarksburg, PA 15725. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 11, 2019