Natalia Jean Filicky, born Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at 28 weeks, went to be with the Lord on October 28 while in the arms of her mother and father. She was with us for a very short period but had grabbed hold of our hearts and will be remembered forever. As was said by someone who had seen her in the NICU, "I was so mad at God. Why? Why her? At 10 days old. I cried all day and I am sure I will cry today again. All I can say is we had the privilege to see this sweet little girl before the Lord called her home. Her legs so long, yet she was so little. When we saw her, she was kicking and smiled a few times. Natalia Jean, at 5 a.m. this morning, I walked out and stars filled the sky. I knew that was you saying, 'I'm okay and I got my wings.' " She is survived by her parents, Sabrina and Stephen Filicky; sister, Kyira Campbell; stepsister, Toni Campbell; grandparents, Franz and Julie Filicky, Rose and Tom Burns, and Pamela and Jeffrey Vanwormer; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services are private. Online condolences may be given at McCauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to Littlest Angels- [email protected] or Facebook.com/Littlest Angels.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 3, 2019