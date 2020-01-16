|
|
Natalie L. Catalona, 94, of Jeannette, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. She was born Aug. 29, 1925, in Jonesport, Maine, a daughter of the late LeRoy and Hazel Mary (White) Lowe. Prior to her retirement, Natalie taught school for 37 years in Connecticut and Jeannette. while raising and enjoying her family. She was a member of Ascension Church, Jeannette, and a charter member of the Young at Heart Group at St. Barbara Church in Penn Township. In addition to her parents, Natalie was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Angelo N. Catalona; her only daughter, Dana L. Catalona; sisters, Charlotte DeVincentis, Leta Smith, Betty Varney and Mary McNeil; and a brother, Dale Lowe. She is survived by her sons, Daniel Catalona and wife, Susan, of Greensburg, and David Catalona and wife, Suzy, of Thetford Center, Vt.; grandchildren, Brian Catalona (Heather), Justin Catalona (Natalie Rettinger), Lindy Herr (Brennan), Anne Catalona (Tim Howard), Angelo A. Catalona and Rose Catalona and fiance, Morgan Lory; great-grandchildren, Adam, Sean, Will, Aaron, Dominic, Angelo and Mason; a sister, Linda Varney and husband, Jim, of Jonesboro, Maine; two very dear sisters-in-law, Janice Guy and husband, John, of Jeannette, and June Lowe, of Skowhegan, Maine; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. A blessing service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home chapel, with Deacon William Newhouse officiating. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jeannette Public Library, Magee and S. Sixth St., Jeannette, PA 15644, or to a .
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020