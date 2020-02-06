|
Natalie T. Squire, 87, of Lower Burrell, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. Born Sept. 26, 1932, in Johnstown, she was a daughter of the late Wannie Lee and Clare Odessa Taylor. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Robert E. Squire; and her brothers, Wannie Lee Jr., George B., Fred H. and Richard S. Taylor. She is survived by her children, Daniel (Jill) Squire, of O'Hara Township, Stacey A. (Robert) Casselberry, of Lower Burrell, and William A. (Cheryl) Squire, of White Oak; grandchildren, Daniel J. Squire II, James E. McCullough, Madeline G. McCullough, Aidan R. Squire, Robert Quinn Casselberry, William Taylor Casselberry, Steven C. Casselberry, Erica N. McGuire and Corinne E. Squire; great-grandchildren, Ashlynn R., Colin M. and Evan J. McGuire; brother, Todd J. Taylor; numerous nieces and nephews; and her best friend and sister of the heart, Carol Mrvan, of New Kensington. Natalie was an optical assistant to Dr. Dennis Zelazowski in Lower Burrell for 15 years. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., 930 Center Ave., Blawnox, PA 15238. Burial will remain private. www.thomasmsmithfh.com.line