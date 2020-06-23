Nathan Daniel Roth, 38, of Herminie, died tragically Saturday, March 28, 2020. He was born June 18, 1981, in Monroeville, and was the son of Ed and Winogene (Carosella) Persin, of Export. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Andy Sr. and Donna "GG" Carosella, and his father-in-law, Robert Dumsick Sr. Nate was a 1999 graduate of Franklin Regional High School. He was also a volunteer firefighter for many years at multiple stations since he was a young boy. He was currently employed by Precision Defense Services in Irwin as a machinist for 10 years. He loved working on cars, collecting race cars and had a liking for any type of dragons. He was such a proud father and mostly enjoyed spending time with his family, and he could always be found working on vehicles and enjoyed doing all carpentry work around the house. In addition to his parents, Nate is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Corey L. (Dumsick) Roth, and his three special children, Andrew, Jaclyn and Kendra, all at home; mother-in-law, Judith Dumsick, of Turkeytown; several nieces and nephews; and aunts, uncles and cousins who loved him dearly. He is also survived by his many rescue cats, especially Precious, Puss, Cherish and Chunks; his Huskies, Artica and Nakita; and Blizzard, his bunny. Nate will be dearly missed by his family, many friends and neighbors. His love for unicorns and his great sense of humor will forever be remembered. He was one of a kind. Nathan's memorial is scheduled for Saturday, June 27, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15637, 724-446-7251, at which time a service will be held in the funeral home to celebrate his life. The family requests that you bring a special memory to be written to put into a memory jar for his children. For everyone's protection, please abide by the state's directives that masks are to be worn and social distancing be maintained. Contributions may be made to Nate's family to be put in a trust for his children. To send online condolences, please visit www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 23, 2020.