Nathan L. Karas
1998 - 2020
Nathan L. Karas, 22, of Youngwood, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, May 21, 2020, at home. He was born April 6, 1998, in Pittsburgh, a beloved son of Deanna L. (Hoffman) Karas and the late Luke S. Karas. Nathan was a loving son, brother, nephew, cousin and friend. He was employed as a laborer by AmeriGas. Nathan loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, and he was a member of the New Stanton Volunteer Fire Department. He will be fondly remembered for his politeness as well as many other wonderful traits. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Henry and Mary "Flora" Hoffman, and Mark and Kathryn Karas; and uncles, Rick E. Hoffman and Mel Christy. Nathan will be sadly missed by his mother, Deanna, brother, Joshua, and sister, Kalyn, all of Youngwood; uncles and aunts, Kathy Christy, of Greensburg, Mike and Helen Smith, of Greensburg, Mark and Susan Karas, of Jeannette, Jonathan and Sherry Karas, of Export, and Matthew and Beth Karas, of Export, Gary and Arlene Hoffman, of Delmont, and Dan and Kathy Statler, of Greensburg; numerous cousins; and many friends. Respecting the family's wishes, funeral arrangements will be private. Family and friends will be welcome to attend a graveside service in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, to be announced at a later date. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, has been entrusted with the arrangements. As an expression of sympathy, contributions in Nathan's memory may be made using the GoFundMe account that is being set up by his family.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Vaia Funeral Home, Inc
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
724-468-1177
