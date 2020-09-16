Nathan Thomas Jacobs, 36, of Greensburg, died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. He was born Feb. 21, 1984, in Greensburg. Nathan was a utility technician for US Steel, Braddock. He is survived by his wife, Melissa Ann Scarpo Jacobs; two daughters, Kenzie and Giulianna Jacobs; and a stepdaughter, Alexa Soles. All services will be private. Nathan's family has entrusted his care to the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. To share your memories and photos or offer your condolences please visit us at www.pantalone.com
, Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.