Nathaniel S. Bartko, 26, of West Newton, formerly of New Port Richey, Fla., died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. He was born Feb. 21, 1994, in Kingsland, Ga., a son of the late Andrew S. Bartko and the late Patricia Kinslow. Nat is survived by his three brothers and four sisters, Steven Thomas, Anthony Bartko, Garrett Warren, Ashley Bartko, Allie Bartko, Justa Coulson and Danielle Rastetter; and grandmother, aunts, uncles, cousins, niece, nephew and friends. Nat will be missed dearly by his family and friends. There will be no public visitation or service. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.

