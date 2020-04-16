Home

Neal E. Beveridge


1951 - 2020
Neal E. Beveridge Obituary
Neal Edward Beveridge, 68, of Decatur, Ill., formerly of Greensburg, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020. He was born Nov. 5, 1951, in Greensburg, a son of the late Raymond E. and Lois A. Beveridge. Neal was retired from PPG, and thereinafter became an avid woodworker and motorcyclist. He is survived by his wife, JoAnn, of Decatur, Ill.; his daughters, Stephanie, Stacy and Shelby; his stepson, Josh; his brother, Barry R. (Deborah) Beveridge, of Greensburg, his sister, Jacqueline (Thomas) Nalevanko, of Greensburg; four grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no funeral service at this time. A memorial service will be held in Greensburg at a later date, the time and place to be announced.
