|
|
Nelda B. Kozinko, 92, of Greensburg, passed away peacefully and went to the Lord on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. She was born June 3, 1927, in Claridge and was a daughter of the late Carl L. and Bessie Siegfried Gross. She was a member of St. Bartholomew Church, Crabtree, and the former St. Mary's Church in Forbes Road. She had worked as a nurse's aide for St. Vincent Infirmary and had a love of reading. She will be greatly missed by her family. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Nicholas Kozinko, in 1997; five brothers, Raymond, Harry, Robert, Carl and James Gross; three sisters, Ruth Rager, Mary Taddeo and Norma Rutledge; and a son-in-law, Keith Mull. She is survived by her four children, Deborah Spina (Michael), of Mt. Pleasant, Cynthia Mull and Nicholas Kozinko (Rae Ann), all of Greensburg, and Stephen Kozinko (Anita), of Jeannette; seven grandchildren, Jim Peticca (fiancee, Amy Torok), Erin Kuhn (Chris), Brandy Spina (fiance, Anthony Cataldo), Bethany Macak (Justin), Sean Klein (Jennifer Shogan), and Nicholas and Alexander Kozinko; seven great-grandchildren, Vaughn, Aidan, Mia, Logan, Chloe, Zander and Evee; two brothers, Donald Gross, of New Jersey, and Bill Gross (Carolyn), of Ohio; a sister-in-law, Jane Gross, of Virginia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Nelda from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Parting prayers will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. Thursday, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Bartholomew Church with Father Justin Matro, OSB, celebrating. Interment will follow in Calvary Hill Cemetery, Crabtree.
The family would like to thank the staff of Loyalhanna Care Center, Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Hospice for the compassion and care that was given to their mother. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Nelda's family has entrusted her care to Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019