Nellie (Belak) Douros, 99, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Transitions Healthcare North Huntingdon. She was born Aug. 2, 1921, in Pleasant Valley (Penn Township), a daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Gneski) Belak. Also preceding her death was her husband, John Douros, in 1976; brothers, Joseph, Frank, Michael, John and William Belak; and sisters, Agnes Charneski, Helen Pike, Elizabeth Yanizeski, and Alice Wilkie. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. Nellie was a devout Catholic and a member of Sacred Heart Church in Jeannette for many years. Nellie and John resided in Jeannette, where John and his siblings owned the Olympia Confectionery, a restaurant and candy store. Nellie was involved with a lot of the candy making and waitressed at the restaurant. Many family and friends still remember the beautiful chocolate-filled Easter baskets displayed in the store window. Nieces and nephews of Nellie and John looked forward to visits to their Grandmother Belak's, knowing that Nellie and John would be arriving with the largest box of chocolates they had ever seen. This gifting of chocolates to nieces and nephews continued throughout the years, especially during holidays. Nellie's affection for chocolate continued throughout her life. Her bedsideat the nursing home, where she resided for many years, had an assigned drawer for the stash of chocolate she enjoyed the most. She was known to ask visitors "Did you bring chocolate" upon their arrival. One of her chocolate suppliers was her dear friend, Virginia, who faithfully visited Nellie every week for many years, and treated her to a manicure with Nellie's favorite pink polish. Nellie's flair for fashion was fueled by her many shopping trips to the mall, even in later years. She enjoyed watching the birds who visited the feeder outside of her window. She will be dearly missed by all who loved her. There will be no public visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, in Ascension Church, 615 Division St., Jeannette, PA 15644. Interment will be private. The JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette are entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Memorial Fund, 504 Cowan Ave., Jeannette, PA 15644, marked In Memory of Nellie Douros.



