Nellie J. (Garris) Velkey, 81, of Latrobe, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born Jan. 28, 1939, in Luxor, she was a daughter of the late John and Rose (Thompson) Garris. Nellie was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish, Latrobe. For many years, she was employed at the former Wingate Inn, Latrobe. She was a life member of both the Lloydsville Firemen's Club and St. Joseph Social Club. Nellie enjoyed baking. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John R. Velkey Sr.; an infant daughter, Debbie Velkey; six sisters, Ella Mae Angelo, Patty Mooney, Ruth Kunkle, Naomi Jean Stewart and Betty Welsh, and an infant sister, Mary Lou Garris; five brothers, George, Roger, John, Richard and Charles Garris. Nellie is survived by two sons, John R. Velkey Jr., of Latrobe, and Mark M. Velkey, of Decatur, Ark.; three daughters, Julia Velkey, of Decatur, Ark., Kathy Donahey and her husband Richard, of Latrobe, and Cindy Stemmler and her husband Richard, of Latrobe; two brothers, Larry Garris and his wife Kathy, of Greensburg, and James Garris and his wife Bonnie, of Greensburg; two sisters, Sandy Marol and her husband Jerry, of Latrobe, and Lynn Personette and her husband Bruce, of Chicago, Ill.; two sisters-in-law, Sophie Velkey, of Latrobe, and Sue Garris, of Greensburg; eight-grandchildren, Chris, Jeremy, Dean, Joshua, Matthew, Ashley, Richard and Lisa; and eight great-grandchildren, Autumn, Brianna, Cole, Xander, Jacob, Emma, Emily and Elliot. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Greensburg Care Center and Excela Hospice for their excellent care and compassion. There will be no public visitations. Services and interment at Unity Cemetery are private. Arrangements are being handled by JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Shriners Hospital for Children
, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com
.