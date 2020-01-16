Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Services
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
View Map
Liturgy
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
7:00 PM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
View Map
Nellie J. Yuris


1928 - 2020
Nellie J. Yuris Obituary
Nellie J. (Dascenzo) Bush Yuris, 91, of Latrobe, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Bethlen Home, Ligonier. Born April 17, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Gabriel and Agnes Dascenzo. Nellie was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved bingo and enjoyed the many friendships she made during her years residing at Bethlen Home. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Bush; her second husband, Miller Yuris; a son, Joseph A. Bush; three brothers, Henry, David and Alessio Dascenzo; and three sisters, Amelia Hull, Lydia Zadravec and Tilda Furey. Nellie is survived by a son, Mark J. Bush and his special friend, Kelly Tavernini, of Orlando, Fla.; a daughter-in-law, Dyan Bush, of Latrobe; four grandchildren, Jason E. Bush and his wife Krissy, of Latrobe, Aaron J. "Pete" Bush and his wife Amanda, of Uniontown, Ohio, Mark A. Bush, of Lake Wells, Fla., and Logan T. Bush, of Orlando, Fla.; three great-grandchildren, Zachery J. Bush, Kiley B. Bush and Tyson A. Bush; and she is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral liturgy will be held at 7 p.m. Friday in the funeral home with the Rev. Eric J. Dinga officiating. Private interment will be at Grandview Cemetery, Export.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
