Nelson David Mickley, 33, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. He was born April 14, 1987, in Greensburg, a son of David E. and Susan E. (Uhland) Mickley, of West Newton. He had been employed by Giant Eagle, Hempfield Plaza, Greensburg, and was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Greensburg. He played scrabble competitively. Nelson possessed a tremendous empathy that allowed him to act as an informal peer support specialist among his friends. He was well known as a deep thinker, an aspiring writer and storyteller. In addition to his parents, he is survived by two brothers, Conrad David Mickley and wife, Jessica, of Seminole, Fla., and Ross David Mickley and fiancee, Kelsey Grushecky, currently living in Japan; and two nephews, Jacob and Logan Mickley. Friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Please be prepared to adhere to all current CDC guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. Funeral home occupancy will be limited to 25 people. Services and interment are private. www.bachafh.com
.