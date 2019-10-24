|
Nelson H. Churchfield, 91, of Irwin, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. He was born April 10, 1928, in East McKeesport, a son of the late Homer and Catherine (Grzybowski) Churchfield. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War and retired as a salesperson for NAPA Auto Parts in Export after 50 years on the job. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Irwin, where he served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher. He loved working in the yard, gardening, trimming shrubs, and keeping the lawn immaculate where he and his family lived for 43 years. Nelson's favorite place was his open-air porch surrounded by hanging baskets, the United States flag, and his annual flock of humming birds. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bessie (Huba) Churchfield; his brother, William Churchfield; sister, Arlene Volpe; niece, Kathy Volpe; and, most recently, his son-in-law, Eric Colwell. He is survived by his children, Sharon (Robert) Peterson, of North Huntingdon, Adrienne Colwell, of Strasburg, Ohio, Sandra Churchfield, of Irwin, and Thomas (Faith) Churchfield, of Brandon, Fla.; his grandchildren, Melissa (Wayne) Helmick, Robert S. Peterson, Michelle (William) Dial, Jeremy Colwell, Aimee (Jerry) Weiss, Eric (Jasmin) Colwell and Keith (Gina) Churchfield; his great-grandchildren, Christopher, Sophia, Jazmine, Remi, Cloey, Avery, Maxx, Mia, and Aiden; his brother, John "Jack" (Elaine) Churchfield, of Harrison City; his sister, Naomi (the late Frank) Zywiec, of North Versailles; sister-in-law, Peg Churchfield, of Turtle Creek; also nieces and nephews, including Mary (Tom) Tramper, Beth Ann (Terry) Mellor, Victoria (Mike) Moses, Adrienne Volpe, Steven Volpe, Wayne (Marilyn) Zywiec, David (Kathy) Zywiec, Becky Loving, Diane (James) McDermott, Nancy Churchfield and John (Roni Jo) Churchfield; in addition to great-nieces and -nephews.
Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, in Immanuel Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Randy Marburger officiating. Interment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 612 Chestnut St., Irwin, PA 15642. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31, 2019