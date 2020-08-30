1/
Nelson T. Dick
1935 - 2020
Nelson T. Dick, 85, of Ligonier, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. Born June 5, 1935, in Pittsburgh, Nelson was the son of the late Nelson T. and Evelyn (Scott) Dick. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sally (Martin) Dick, in 1995; and sister, Joan Weimer. He is survived by four children, Nelson "Ted" Dick III, of Ligonier, Timothy A. Dick, of Jennerstown, Thomas A. Dickson and his wife, Barb, of Pittsburgh, and Diane Carns and her husband, Timothy, of Laughlintown; 11 grandchildren, Kaki, Grace, Casey, Ryan, Kimberly, Sarah, Patrick, Michael, Chelsea, Cassie, and Tanner; 10 great-grandchildren; longtime companion, Audrey Lucas Weimer, of Ligonier; numerous nieces and nephews; and dear cousins, Ron and Joan. Born in Pittsburgh (Overbrook), Nelson was fortunate to grow up in Ligonier, where he met the love of his life, Sally. Together, they were committed parents who worked hard to provide a wonderful home. After Sally's passing, Nelson assumed the role of full-time Pap. A sweet and gentle man, Pap took great joy in his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family wishes to thank all of the staff at Bethlen Home. Their selfless, compassionate care was the source of great comfort. The family suggests contributions in memoriam be made to Bethlen Home Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, 66 Carey School Road, Ligonier, PA 15658. All services will be private, with interment to follow in Ligonier Valley Cemetery. Arrangements are by SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Ligonier.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Home Inc
Bell & 402 East Church St
Ligonier, PA 15658
