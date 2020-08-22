Nicholas "Nick" Anthony Dettorre, 67, of Blairsville, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at his home. He was born Sept. 12, 1952, in Latrobe. Nick was a member of St. Mary's Church, Export, and had attended SS Simon & Jude Church, Blairsville. He retired as a dietary technician at UPMC St. Margaret's Hospital after 25 years of service. Nick was a Blairsville High School graduate Class of 1971, where he had played basketball. He was also an avid baseball player and had formerly played for the Blairsville Colts. Nick was a member of the Murrysville Franklin Regional Athletic Association, where he was a former coach. He was an avid Notre Dame fan, having attended many games there. He also enjoyed model trains and collecting vinyl records. Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Kerry (Prola) Dettorre, of Blairsville; son, Nicholas A. Dettorre Jr., of Austin, Texas; mother, Julie (Esposito) Dettorre, of Blairsville; uncles, Anthony and Robert Esposito, of Pittsburgh, and Jim Esposito, of Texas; nieces and nephews, Eric McCrady and wife, Karen, Jordyn Johnson and husband, Asher, Sean Thompson and Kelsey Thompson; sisters-in-law, Joni McCrady and husband, Gary, of Mt. Joy, Pa., and Dana and husband, Bill Thompson, of Indiana, Pa.; and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Roger Dettorre, in 2005. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, at JAMES F. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME INC., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, PA 15717. A wake service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. Prayers of transfer will be held at 9:15 a.m. Monday in the funeral home, prior to a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in SS Simon & Jude Church, Blairsville. Father Stephen R. Bugay will officiate. Interment will be at SS Simon & Jude Cemetery, Blairsville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Thomas E. Starzl Transplant Center, UPMC Montefiore, 3459 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. The family would like to send a special thanks to everyone from Amedisys Hospice for the wonderful care they had given to Nick. www.jamesfergusonfuneralhome.com
