Nicholas D. "Nick" Sundry, 36, of Greensburg, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at home. He was born Aug. 15, 1983, in Jeannette, to Donald J. and Beatrice R. (Nicholas) Sundry. He had worked as a cook for the Boulevard restaurant. He was Catholic by faith. Nicholas is a loving father, son, brother and uncle. Nick followed his passions for cooking and music through his life. He had sharp wit and a deeply loving and generous heart. Whenever anyone was in need, Nick was always available to help. He was always thinking of others and was extremely compassionate. He was forever curious and never stopped trying to figure out how things worked. Nick had a personality that could win over anyone in a room and he always met you with a hug and a kiss. He had a brilliant mind, hilarious sense of humor, huge heart and will deeply missed. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son, Andrew Nicholas Sundry; two sisters, Stacie Driscoll and her husband, Robert Driscoll, and Laina Sundry; four uncles, Richard Sundry and his wife, Jan, Frank Sundry and his wife, Cindy, Michael Nicholas and Thomas Nicholas and his wife, Carol; an aunt, Candy (Sundry) Kenny and her husband, Bill; three nieces, Maddison Driscoll, Brenna Driscoll and Emilia Bortz; as well as numerous cousins. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at P. DAVID NEWHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, 215 Church St., New Alexandria, PA 15670, 724-668-2248. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at P. David Newhouse Funeral Home with Msgr. Lawrence R. Kiniry. Burial will be private. www.NewhouseFuneralHome.com
