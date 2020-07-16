1/
Nicholas D. Sundry
1983 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nicholas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nicholas D. "Nick" Sundry, 36, of Greensburg, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at home. He was born Aug. 15, 1983, in Jeannette, to Donald J. and Beatrice R. (Nicholas) Sundry. He had worked as a cook for the Boulevard restaurant. He was Catholic by faith. Nicholas is a loving father, son, brother and uncle. Nick followed his passions for cooking and music through his life. He had sharp wit and a deeply loving and generous heart. Whenever anyone was in need, Nick was always available to help. He was always thinking of others and was extremely compassionate. He was forever curious and never stopped trying to figure out how things worked. Nick had a personality that could win over anyone in a room and he always met you with a hug and a kiss. He had a brilliant mind, hilarious sense of humor, huge heart and will deeply missed. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son, Andrew Nicholas Sundry; two sisters, Stacie Driscoll and her husband, Robert Driscoll, and Laina Sundry; four uncles, Richard Sundry and his wife, Jan, Frank Sundry and his wife, Cindy, Michael Nicholas and Thomas Nicholas and his wife, Carol; an aunt, Candy (Sundry) Kenny and her husband, Bill; three nieces, Maddison Driscoll, Brenna Driscoll and Emilia Bortz; as well as numerous cousins. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at P. DAVID NEWHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, 215 Church St., New Alexandria, PA 15670, 724-668-2248. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at P. David Newhouse Funeral Home with Msgr. Lawrence R. Kiniry. Burial will be private. www.NewhouseFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
P David Newhouse Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
17
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
P David Newhouse Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Funeral service
10:00 AM
P David Newhouse Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
P David Newhouse Funeral Home
215 Church St
New Alexandria, PA 15670
(724) 668-2248
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by P David Newhouse Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved