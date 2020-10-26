Nicholas Guistino Mauro, 32, of Greensburg, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. He was born Oct. 16, 1988, in Greensburg, son of the late Vicky (Lee) Hornak and the late John Mauro. Nick was a kind and gentle soul who loved his family deeply and unconditionally. He fiercely protected his family and those he loved. No matter whose path he crossed, he left them feeling brighter, and will be forever missed. Nick is survived by his loving sister, Jessica Mauro; stepbrother, Zachary Hornak and wife Tiffany; grandmother, Edwina Mauro; his love and girlfriend, Jennifer Vukovich; stepmother, Kelli Jo Mauro; uncles, Ralph and Richard Mauro and companion, Karen Hugus, and Jeff Nahory and wife, Barb; aunts, Karen Schake, Cynthia (Mauro) Dellecker and husband Todd, and Jill Petros and husband Mark; cousins, Lee Dellecker and Lauren (Dellecker) Bowman and husband Jonathon, Malary Lee, Matthew Lee and wife Kelli, Michael Lee and wife Rachel, Jeffrey Nahory, Joshua Nahory and wife Samantha, Caitlin and Jenna Schake, and Ryan Schake and fiance, Phillip. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Funeral services are private. Private interment will be in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Sage's Army www.sagesarmy.com/donate/.wwww.bachafh.com
