Nicholas G. Mauro
1988 - 2020
Nicholas Guistino Mauro, 32, of Greensburg, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. He was born Oct. 16, 1988, in Greensburg, son of the late Vicky (Lee) Hornak and the late John Mauro. Nick was a kind and gentle soul who loved his family deeply and unconditionally. He fiercely protected his family and those he loved. No matter whose path he crossed, he left them feeling brighter, and will be forever missed. Nick is survived by his loving sister, Jessica Mauro; stepbrother, Zachary Hornak and wife Tiffany; grandmother, Edwina Mauro; his love and girlfriend, Jennifer Vukovich; stepmother, Kelli Jo Mauro; uncles, Ralph and Richard Mauro and companion, Karen Hugus, and Jeff Nahory and wife, Barb; aunts, Karen Schake, Cynthia (Mauro) Dellecker and husband Todd, and Jill Petros and husband Mark; cousins, Lee Dellecker and Lauren (Dellecker) Bowman and husband Jonathon, Malary Lee, Matthew Lee and wife Kelli, Michael Lee and wife Rachel, Jeffrey Nahory, Joshua Nahory and wife Samantha, Caitlin and Jenna Schake, and Ryan Schake and fiance, Phillip. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Funeral services are private. Private interment will be in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Sage's Army www.sagesarmy.com/donate/.wwww.bachafh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
OCT
27
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248375211
October 25, 2020
My love and healing thoughts are with Nick’s family. What a bright and beautiful young man. I am a better person for having known him. May Nicholas now find eternal peace.
Megan Ayers
Friend
