Nicholas J. "Nick" Vesely, 38, of Delmont, passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. He was born Dec. 12, 1981, in Pittsburgh, loving son of Garin F. and Sandra F. Vesely, of Delmont. In addition to his parents, Nick is survived by his beloved daughter, Madison Vesely, and many special friends who loved him dearly. He enjoyed playing hockey in high school. Nick loved his Mom and Dad dearly and was a great help in caring for them, especially his mother, Sandra. He was preceded in death by his brother, Nathan G. Vesely; his paternal grandparents, Joseph and Mary Vesely; and his maternal grandparents, Rose Mary and Joseph Esposito.
A funeral Mass for Nick will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Mother of Sorrows Church, Murrysville.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, 333 N. Summit St., P.O. Box 10086, Toledo, OH 43699-0086, in Nick's name. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
