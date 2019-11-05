|
Nicholas M. Colinear, 81, of North Huntingdon, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at his home. He was born Oct. 22, 1938, in Larimer, a son of the late Peter P. and Anna M. (Brodic) Colinear. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as an expediter for PDS, in Irwin. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, in Irwin. Nick was also a member of the Loyal Order of Moose No. 236, of Irwin, and the American Legion No. 359, of Irwin. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, having served in the Army. He was also a member of the Esquires Drum and Bugle Corps, of Irwin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Ann Colinear. Surviving is his wife, Carlita Colinear; two children, Jennifer Collinear Varner and husband, Andrew, of North Huntingdon, and Nicholas P. Colinear and wife, Janine Kopas, of Franklin Park; five grandchildren, Zane and Vance Varner, and Mackenzie, Nicholas F. and Nolan Colinear; a brother, P. James Colinear and wife, Marilyn, of North Huntingdon; two sisters, Janice Bly and husband, Robert, of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Mary Ann Kent and husband, David, of Harrison City; sisters-in-law, Regina Cochran and husband, Harry, of North Huntingdon, and Barbara Agresti and the late Joseph, of Jeannette; brother-in-law, James A. Salvatore, of Greensburg; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, and 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Parting prayers will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the funeral home, followed at 11 a.m. by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, North Huntingdon.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Parkinson Disease-, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 5 to Nov. 14, 2019