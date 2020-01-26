|
Nicholas M. Yasika, 81, of Mt. Pleasant, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the home of his daughter, surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Yasika was born March 1, 1938, in Johnstown, the son of the late Nicholas and Mildred Condor Yasika. Nick was a 1962 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh with a BS in electrical engineering. He had served in the Army from 1958 to 1960. Nick had been employed as an electrical engineer for First Miss Steel of Hollsople for more than 18 years. A true outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing golf, and bowling. He is survived by his loving family, his children, Timothy A. (Diane) Yasika, of Petrolia, Lisa McCullough, of Seattle, Wash., Nicholas J. (Debbie) Yasika, of Greensburg, Paula (Bob) Cesario of Stahlstown, and Christopher M. Yasika, of Mt. Pleasant; and by his 16 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Yvette (Clarence) Pengor. In addition to his parents, Nick was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Gladys Miller Yasika in August 2019.
Honoring Nick's wishes, there will be no hours of public visitation. The family suggests memorial contributions may be made to the , in memory of Nicholas Yasika. Inurnment will be in Middle Presbyterian Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant Township. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 26, 2020