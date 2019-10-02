|
|
Nicholas P. O'Bradovic, 90, of Greensburg, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in Hempfield Manor, Greensburg. He was born June 8, 1929, in Irwin and was a son of the late Mile and Angela (Petrovich) O'Bradovic. Nicholas was a self-employed general contractor working throughout the area. He was a veteran of the Army, having served during World War II and the Korean War. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six sisters and two brothers. Surviving are his wife, Hazel (Schendel) O'Bradovic; three children, Michael P. O'Bradovic and his wife, Kathy, of Franklin, Ohio, Sandra J. O'Bradovic, of Vero Beach, Fla., and Cindy A. Godlesky and her husband, Clint, of Leechburg; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Interment will be private.
To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 2 to Oct. 10, 2019