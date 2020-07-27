Nicholas Roman Ignozzi, 30, of New Kensington, passed peacefully Thursday, July 23, 2020, at his residence in Pittsburgh. He was born Nov. 3, 1989, in New Kensington to Eugene R. Jr. and Amy M. (Malak) Ignozzi, of New Kensington. He was preceded by his maternal grandparents, Robert and Mary Malak; his uncle, Jeffrey Malak; and his paternal grandparents, Eugene and Esther Ignozzi Sr. He was an Allegheny Conference Allstate Linebacker and a 2008 graduate of Valley High School. He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a Bachelor of Science in psychology and chemistry. He enjoyed working out and spending time at the gym. He was known as a kind people person and eager to learn. Nick helped many to see their inner beauty and purpose in life and touched many lives with his caring, giving and gracious heart. Besides his parents, survivors include two brothers, Anthony Eugene (Sarah) Ignozzi and Christopher Joseph Ignozzi, both of New Kensington; a dear friend, Jennifer Antoon, of Pittsburgh; and his puppy, Jada. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 Fifth Ave., Arnold, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/supervisor. A funeral liturgy outside Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery, Arnold. To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com
.